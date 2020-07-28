Ginny Marschman: Health care supply chain has stepped up during COVID-19

Dear Editor: As a senior citizen, I know the cost COVID-19 has taken on those in the high-risk categories. Not being able to travel, get out as much as usual and not seeing family as often, is making many more dependent than ever on the distribution of health care products and at home medicine. That’s why I’m grateful manufacturers, distributors and pharmacists have stepped up and reinforced our nation’s prescription drug supply chain to ensure an ample and readily available supply of prescription drugs.
Out of all the bad COVID-19 has created, there has been some good. We have seen companies and industries step up. Local pharmacies are not only fully operational but are offering services like touchless pickup and home deliveries. We’ve seen companies drastically increase supplies in medicines important to high risk and infected individuals to help answer our nation’s call.
While a lot can be said about the failures of the COVID-19 response, it was reassuring to see our nation’s health care supply chain step up, use their expertise and meet the demands for medications that people, especially in my age group, need. As we move forward towards a vaccine for COVID-19, I only hope that the government will work with those in the health care supply chain and do what is necessary to continue to meet our needs.
Ginny Marschman
Brookfield
