Dear Editor: Those with end state renal disease, a fancy name for kidney failure, live lives many of us cannot imagine. Hours and hours of dialysis treatments each week, countless stacks of medical bills and fatigue that makes it nearly impossible for them to work. That’s why when a piece of legislation comes along that helps these patients, saves the government money and has bipartisan support, we cannot delay in passing it.
The Dialysis PATIENTS Demonstration Act creates an integrated health care model for those with kidney failure, which would be centered around the location they know most, dialysis facilities. It would save patients time and money and also reduce taxpayer costs. That’s why here in Wisconsin it has the support of four Republican and two Democratic members of Congress. Nationwide the bill is supported by over 200 members of Congress, evenly split between Republicans and Democrats.
Surely both parties can come together around Christmas to give a gift to these patients and the taxpayers.
Ginny Marschman
Brookfield
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.