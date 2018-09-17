Dear Editor: F-16 fighter jets that roar over my house from the Truax Wisconsin Air National Guard airfield several times a week make me angry.
But it is not the roaring that ignites my ire. There are more passenger planes that roar more slowly over my house every day. They don’t make me angry. The people on those planes are getting where they are going, and they have every right to do that. I can tolerate that noise.
But the F-16s are built and fueled with money from my pocket with the express purpose of killing and destroying. Most of the pilots are probably good people with good motives for flying these war machines. I don’t blame them.
But I believe the money spent to build and fuel the jets would be better spent doing constructive and creative things in this country and others.
I am told that I should see this differently. That the beautiful neighborhood I live in is under threat. And that without those pilots flying those machines over my head my freedom might be taken from me, that some crazed terrorist might blow up the community center down the street. I just don’t believe any of that.
I do believe things like this in the news. “The bomb used by the Saudi-led coalition in a devastating attack on a school bus in Yemen last month was sold as part of a US State Department-sanctioned arms deal with Saudi Arabia, munitions experts told CNN. The bomb is one that is carried by F-16s.” That reinforces my belief that these planes should be recycled and the metal used to build tractors and snowblowers and electric cars and buses. And the pilots can drive the buses or help build the cars, tractors and snowblowers.
Gilman Halsted
Madison
