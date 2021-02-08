Gerry Campbell: Sheila Briggs is best prepared for state superintendent

Dear Editor: I believe that Sheila Briggs is the best prepared educator to lead Wisconsin as superintendent of public instruction. She has earned the skills and demonstrated the values needed to make all Wisconsin schools better. I will be voting for Briggs in the spring primary on Feb. 16. The opportunity is great for a positive, prepared leader to inspire Wisconsin educators moving forward.
Sheila Briggs has been a teacher at every level of schooling. She believes that the center of education is what is good for the learners. She has the personality to help resolve the tough discussions about schools. She understand that teachers and the school boards they work with will create better schools when they work together. As a retired UW faculty member and former vice chancellor of UW-Extension, I know how important lifelong learning is for Wisconsin. The state superintendent is a member of the boards of the UW System and the Wisconsin Vocational and Technical College System and can build bridges between them and with Wisconsin's private colleges and universities. Your vote is important. I encourage you to vote for Sheila Briggs on Feb. 16. She will value and trust our teachers and they will help all Wisconsin's students be learners for life.
Gerry Campbell
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.