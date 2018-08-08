Dear Editor: I don’t understand this paragraph in Paul Fanlund's recent column "Last thoughts on the race to face Scott Walker": “These factors, in turn, have led to a lack of information and caused voter indecision. Name recognition is weak across the board.”
My clear best candidate for governor is Kathleen Vinehout. The background information on her experience and ability to formulate policy is extensive. It is readily available in her columns and the legislative record. Any Democratic insider who does not know her record is hampered by the insider's own unwillingness to look. I suggest the overworked press of Wisconsin has also been unable to give the coverage to the field of candidates that each one deserves.
If Scott Walker wins again it will be because Democratic insiders decided to back candidates with a Madison or Milwaukee base. All three of the candidates that Fanlund suggests have the lead are Madison based.
It is all of Wisconsin that will elect the next governor. I will continue to work for Kathleen Vinehout and trust that Democratic voters across Wisconsin will vote for her because she is experienced, she knows the issue details, she will put people before money and she knows what to do the day after she is elected.
Gerry Campbell
Madison
