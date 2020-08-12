Gerry Bauer: If you're fighting a mask order, why not fight public clothing restrictions?

Dear Editor: Outrage has exploded over coercion to wear face masks, but this is only the latest assault in the war on our rights!
Freedom-loving Americans should cry out against ALL public clothing restrictions! If women wish to go topless at the beach, or anywhere else — or men bottomless for that matter — why is their freedom expendable? Body coverings are merely social conventions. Lack of clothing was normal in traditional tropical societies.
If a person's right not to wear a mask — and spew out virus laden droplets — trumps others' imaginary "right" not to inhale such droplets, then surely we must also protect the right to be in whatever state of undress one pleases — even though this may allow the light reflected off some peculiar body parts to shine in the eyes of undesiring bystanders. But no one will go blind seeing certain body parts, children will not be scarred — yes, this will initially cause some gasps, but no ventilators will be needed.
So dear Sen. Fitzgerald, as you dash to rescind the governor's mask order, give us FULL clothing freedom — LIVE FREE AND DIE!
Gerry Bauer
Madison
