Gerri Gurman: Carlton Jenkins' hiring is exciting for MMSD

Dear Editor: I am very excited to hear about the hiring of Carlton Jenkins as the new superintendent of the MMSD. As a former teacher in the district, working at Hawthorne Elementary School for 16 years and Memorial High School for four years, I got to know many students and families. I see a great need to have all students feel like they are cared about and loved. There is a place for everyone so that we can be a community and contribute to the health and vitality of that community. I agree with Mr. Jenkins that the social and emotional well-being of our students must be addressed. We must nurture the potential and creative expression of all students.
Gerri Gurman
Madison
