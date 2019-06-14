Dear Editor: To fly the rainbow flag above the Capitol is reprehensible! What's next, a flag to commemorate abortion? Why not a Christian flag? Of course, being gay is not a religion. But to use that as an excuse for why it should be OK is wrong. It's discrimination against people who identify as Christians! We aren't given any consideration when it comes to making our platform as public as the LGBT community. In fact, Christian conservatives have been vilified and discriminated against for years now.
I've always felt like Wisconsin was not not like liberal states so I didn't worry about what I stood for. But let me state the fact that in spite of Tony Evers being the governor who's poisoning our state, I will never stand down because I offend people. Thank God for Judge Brian Hagedorn! He won his race against another liberal who I thought would be detrimental for our state. Again, thank God she did not win! Maybe the rainbow flag flies in Madison, but up north, in New London, it does not!
Geri Schmidt
New London
