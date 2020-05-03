Gerald Sternberg: Three policies will help prevent a long-term depression

Dear Editor: If once our new shelter in place orders end in late May, which many governors have ordered, and which I support, a wealth tax on the super rich will help in beginning to bring back our economy. That should be adopted by Congress. Moreover, capital gains should be taxed as ordinary income. Third, a minimum wage of $15 needs to be adopted nationally. If those three measures were to be passed, we could see our economy come back with vigor, so that we won't have a long-term "Great Depression." We need a real leader to bring us out of the job losses and economic downturn. This is why we need to get behind the Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, for president and electing a Democratic Senate and House. This letter speaks to the aspirations of most Americans, because we need sane leadership and the beginning of structural economic change in order to lessen the extreme income inequality in our country.