Dear Editor: We are sleeping through a coup d’etat — Donald Trump and his supporters are leading an overthrow of our government. Each day my fear that our news media and elected members of congress are being lulled into complacency. The overthrow is illustrated by the failure to appoint effective leaders of executive branch agencies, the diversion of resources in the Defense Department budget to a wasteful border wall, the conservative packing of the federal courts, the gerrymandering of our electoral process, the daily lies by the president and those who speak for him are all cementing control in Donald Trump’s hands. Our faith in elected leaders as people of intelligence, of honesty and with concern for our nation is lulling us to wait for resistance to emerge. I am not sure we will wake up before Donald Trump declares himself King of the United States.
Gerald Campbell
Madison
