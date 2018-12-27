Dear Editor: Sen. Kathleen Vinehout would be a Gov. Evers Cabinet appointment that fits his quest for talent and those who can connect the dots. Few leaders in Wisconsin have the experience, the intellectual curiosity and record of working to get things done across party lines as Sen. Vinehout. She is qualified in education policy, agricultural and rural affairs, health care and deep understanding of Wisconsin state and local government. A review of her essays over her Senate career in The Capital Times and elsewhere reveals her talent and capacity to communicate beyond question.
Gerald Campbell
Madison
