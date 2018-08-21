Dear Editor: In reference to the Cap Times' editorial "Paul Ryan has constitutional duty to demote Devin Nunes," Nunes needs to be removed immediately from his chairman duties of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. He has shown time and again that he is nothing but a Trump tool. He has totally avoided and neglected his constituents in California. Can we really expect another and perhaps bigger toady, Paul Ryan, to exercise his constitutional responsibility? I wouldn't hold my breath.
Gerald Brunet
Reedsburg
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.