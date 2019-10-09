Dear Editor: What a kind, hard-working leader Madison has lost! I have never met Police Chief Koval, but I have read and heard about his fairness and tireless efforts to make Madison safe. I have noticed that he has been excessively criticized and denied the help needed to “cover the bases” in our city. Hopefully, we have learned from this experience.
Chief Koval deserves our thanks and respect.
Georgie Stebnitz
Madison
