Dear Editor: I found the comments in the letter from Norman Sannes regarding President Obama stumping for Tony Evers at a “failed public school” quite perplexing. His comments were obviously intended to blame Tony Evers (and apparently President Obama) for the serious problems at this one particular school. Apparently Mr. Sannes has forgotten just who has been attacking public education in this state for the past eight years. Gov. Walker has repeatedly cut millions of dollars for public school funding while sending much of it to support private and often religious schools.
His destruction of the teachers unions has resulted in reduced pay and benefits. His attitudes and actions have resulted in demeaning, demoralizing and demonizing the public school teachers who work tirelessly to educate Wisconsin’s young people. The end result of these actions has been the loss of many fine teachers who have chosen either to retire, change jobs, or move to a state that appreciates the incredible value of good teachers This exodus has left Wisconsin with a shortage of teachers. And now Gov. Walker has the audacity to campaign as the “education governor.” I believe Mr. Sannes needs to look at the damage Gov. Walker and the Republicans in our state Legislature have done to our schools and educators, and not blame the problems on Tony Evers.
Georgia Pate
Madison
