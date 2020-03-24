Georgia Corner: Thank you, Malia Jones and Cap Times

Dear Editor: Thank you Abigail Becker and Malia Jones for the most informative and reassuring article I've read about COVID-19. So much of the coverage I've seen doesn't have enough context to do more than create anxiety; even official statements feel startling because of their lack of background information. This article helped make sense of why certain measures will work, how long we might expect to have them in place, and how our (reasonable!) individual actions fit into the effort. Like many others, my work and family life have been upended, and knowing how these changes fit into a bigger picture, makes them less alarming and more meaningful. Malia Jones for president! Abigail Becker for press secretary!
Georgia Corner
Madison
