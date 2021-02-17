 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Georgia Corner: Ron Johnson trades in lies and innuendo

Georgia Corner: Ron Johnson trades in lies and innuendo

Dear Editor: I've seen more than enough of Ron Johnson's innuendo attacks since the election in November. How can a member of the U.S. Senate, which should be a group of the wisest and most patriotic Americans, repeatedly go on national TV to make sly accusations with absolutely no factual basis? He and others like him have been spouting lies since BEFORE the election, and they hide behind phrases like "I'm suspicious."

Well, I'm suspicious too. I suspect that Johnson and his fellow innuendo-merchants are only too happy to encourage extreme and violent elements in our society, and to twist our electoral process, to keep a choke hold on political power. I hope that Wisconsinites see through the gossipy lies, and vote out the politicians who trade in them.

Georgia Corner

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics