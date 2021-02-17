Georgia Corner: Ron Johnson trades in lies and innuendo

Dear Editor: I've seen more than enough of Ron Johnson's innuendo attacks since the election in November. How can a member of the U.S. Senate, which should be a group of the wisest and most patriotic Americans, repeatedly go on national TV to make sly accusations with absolutely no factual basis? He and others like him have been spouting lies since BEFORE the election, and they hide behind phrases like "I'm suspicious."
Well, I'm suspicious too. I suspect that Johnson and his fellow innuendo-merchants are only too happy to encourage extreme and violent elements in our society, and to twist our electoral process, to keep a choke hold on political power. I hope that Wisconsinites see through the gossipy lies, and vote out the politicians who trade in them.
Georgia Corner
Madison
