George Stebnitz: Police deserve proper training, support

George Stebnitz: Police deserve proper training, support

Dear Editor: Thank you for publishing Cameron McLay’s commentary on July 8. He makes so much sense. Prejudice against “the police" is as unfair as any other prejudice that people must confront as they work for justice.

Individuals in the police force deserve respect and cooperation as they risk their lives to protect us. We depend on them and they deserve the proper training and support from their leaders and the public.

We, the people, should work together to create a “more perfect” union “with liberty and justice for all.”

George Stebnitz

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics