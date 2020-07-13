George Stebnitz: Police deserve proper training, support

Dear Editor: Thank you for publishing Cameron McLay’s commentary on July 8. He makes so much sense. Prejudice against “the police" is as unfair as any other prejudice that people must confront as they work for justice.
Individuals in the police force deserve respect and cooperation as they risk their lives to protect us. We depend on them and they deserve the proper training and support from their leaders and the public.
We, the people, should work together to create a “more perfect” union “with liberty and justice for all.”
George Stebnitz
Madison
