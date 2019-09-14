Dear Editor: Before retiring from UW-Whitewater seven years ago, I often taught Agate Nesaule’s "A Woman in Amber," a memoir about Nesaule’s exile from Latvia during World War II. It was one of those rare books that reliably and profoundly affected a number of students.
I was pleasantly surprised then to see Nesaule’s opinion piece “Exile is irreversible” in last week’s Capital Times. In this piece, Nesaule connects her own experience as a refugee with the thousands of refugees on our southern border. It is a powerful reminder that these refugees are not just statistics, nor are they generic victims. Like Nesaule, each has his or her story to tell. Each will live with the scars of dislocation for a lifetime.
Kudos to the Capital Times for publishing such a poignant, timely reminder of the universal plight of exiles.
George Savage
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.