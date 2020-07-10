George Rosech Johnson: Why not keep Forward, Heg statues and add others?

Dear Editor: While I can appreciate Rena Yehuda Newman’s desire to demonstrate a more nuanced and antiracist understanding of U.S. history that the “Forward” and Hans Christian Heg statues represent, I question whether our desire to keep them is part of a dark desire that doesn’t want to acknowledge the “violent histories of racism, exploitation and Native genocide” in our history.
Originally Forward was meant as an allegory of devotion and progress while the statue of Heg honored his service for leading the Scandinavian regiment, his anti-slavery activism, and his death at the Battle of Chickamauga. If one looks closely into the history of these statues, they seem to directly or indirectly to focus on our racist and sexist history as much as avoiding it. True some may close their eyes to the records of the Anglo settlers and the Blackhawk War, or the injustice in our legal system, or the murder of Fred Hampton, or the Tulsa race massacre, or a federal program of redlining which helps prevent the accumulation of wealth by black citizens, but this willful blindness has been challenged by the wide spread protests over George Floyd’s murder and the removal of racist Confederate monuments.
But expressing outrage over the “worship of idols” such as Heg and Forward seems extreme, and I wonder if there is another way to use the public space while showing justice for all? Could we not keep “Forward” and construct new structures that represent a more honest reckoning with our history as did Kehinde Wiley in “Rumors of War,” or the Murals of John Wilson? Would it be senseless to have both the old and new structures stand in dialogue with each other — encouraging us to reflect on our history and act upon our times?
George Rosech Johnson
Madison
