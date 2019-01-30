Dear Editor: In his Jan. 27 column John Nichols declares: "Robin Vos needs a history lesson." In Vos' rebuttal to Gov. Evers' State of the State address, Vos stated: "We won’t let government grow out of control and we won’t let socialism take root in our state.” Nichols continues with a history of socialism in Wisconsin and Milwaukee County.
What Nichols failed to do was mention Vos' need for a lesson in current events. Vos talked up the successes of Marinette Marine, Foxconn and Fiserv Forum — successes due not to free market principles, but to the taxpayer monies flowing to these private interests. Socialism, in other words. One could say that the billions in taxpayer funds earmarked for Foxconn is the largest socialist program in our state's history, a program supported by Vos.
Under the Republican-controlled state government, legislation that took power away from our local governments and school boards was modus operandi. Limits to taxing authority, loss of local zoning powers, the loss of our local governments' ability to set their own wage scales and environmental rules — all lost to "out of control growth in government" and Republican incursions into our lives, especially women's lives.
Yes Robin Vos needs a history lesson. Let's not forget he also needs a lesson in current events and a lesson in free market principles. A lesson in citizenship and humanity might not be a bad idea either.
George Parrino
Oconomowoc
