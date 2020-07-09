George Anderson: Wisconsin's senators should support a global response to COVID-19

Dear Editor: In recent decades, the number of people living in extreme poverty has significantly declined. While this is excellent from a humanitarian perspective, it has also proven to be beneficial for Wisconsin’s economy as well. A growing proportion of U.S. exports are going to the developing world, which has resulted in new consumers emerging for Wisconsin’s agricultural products.
This economic progress, however, is being challenged by the pandemic. The consumers that Wisconsin’s businesses have begun to access are now increasingly at risk of entering poverty or being unable to purchase imported goods. Instead of constantly renegotiating trade with countries that have a history of being unreliable, the United States should focus on extending foreign aid to developing countries that are proving to be valuable economic and political partners. I urge Sen. Baldwin, Sen. Johnson, and all of Wisconsin’s leaders to stand for emergency funding for a global response to COVID-19, and I urge readers to reach out to them in support of limiting international poverty.
George Anderson
Marshall
