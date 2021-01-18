Gene Lillge: Trump's cronies all suffer this malady

Dear Editor: In the final days of his presidency, Donald Trump is finding that many of his friends, associates, cronies, hangers-on, and sycophants appear to suffer from a singular sensory malady. They seem to have a hearing issue. They call out, “I beg your pardon.”
Gene Lillge
Madison
