 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gene Lillge: Trump's cronies all suffer this malady

Gene Lillge: Trump's cronies all suffer this malady

Dear Editor: In the final days of his presidency, Donald Trump is finding that many of his friends, associates, cronies, hangers-on, and sycophants appear to suffer from a singular sensory malady. They seem to have a hearing issue. They call out, “I beg your pardon.”

Gene Lillge

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics