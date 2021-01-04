 Skip to main content
Gene Lillge: Jan. 20, not Jan. 1, is our turning point

Dear Editor: For the past 20 years, I have been sound asleep as a new year arrived in Wisconsin. I thought maybe saying “good riddance” to 2020 would be a good time to break that streak. However, I realized that saying “good riddance” would be more appropriate at 11:01 a.m. Central on Jan. 20 when the most corrupt and corrupting administration in American history ends and Joe Biden is sworn in as the next president of the United States.

Gene Lillge

Madison

