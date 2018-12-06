Dear Editor: Ever the optimist, and given this week when we honor George H.W. Bush and the decency and dignity he exemplified, I hope Gov. Walker will consider taking the decent and dignified action of vetoing the Legislature’s mean-spirited assault on the constitutional offices of governor and attorney general.
Gene Lillge
Madison
