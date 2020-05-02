Gene Lillge: Golf course policy discriminates against those with walking challenges

Dear Editor: While I thank Gov. Evers for opening golf courses to the able bodied, I wonder why he discriminates against those who are walking challenged due to a disability or underlying health condition. Allowing single rider carts that are thoroughly washed/sanitized between uses would provide the walking challenged an equal opportunity to play golf again.

Gene Lillge

Madison

