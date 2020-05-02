Gene Lillge: Golf course policy discriminates against those with walking challenges

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Dear Editor: While I thank Gov. Evers for opening golf courses to the able bodied, I wonder why he discriminates against those who are walking challenged due to a disability or underlying health condition. Allowing single rider carts that are thoroughly washed/sanitized between uses would provide the walking challenged an equal opportunity to play golf again.