Gene Lillge: Golf course policy discriminates against those with walking challenges

Dear Editor: While I thank Gov. Evers for opening golf courses to the able bodied, I wonder why he discriminates against those who are walking challenged due to a disability or underlying health condition. Allowing single rider carts that are thoroughly washed/sanitized between uses would provide the walking challenged an equal opportunity to play golf again.
Gene Lillge
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!