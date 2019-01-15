Dear Editor: Human beings continue to evolve to new levels of awareness about themselves and their relationship to the rest of creation. But as long as the state Department of Natural Resources continues to permit killing various animals and birds such as crows, pigeons, fox, coyotes, opossum, etc., there will be a human population out there that will never take the unnecessary killing of our wildlife as something serious and to be avoided. It is a fun thing for them and as long as the state appears to be OK with shooting most anything, people with guns will use them to destroy our wildlife.
Gaylord Yost
Milwaukee
