Gary Wesley: Rose Bowl was fun, now let's focus on the election

Dear Editor: The Rose Bowl showed that the best college football team in the West is as good as the second best in the Midwest. That's nice. Checking the rosters online, I see that most of the players for the Wisconsin Badgers are from other states, and Oregon has more players on its team from California than Oregon. It's been fun. But now let's focus on something slightly more important than who wins the Rose Bowl: who will get the Democratic nomination for president and save us all from any more of the incumbent? We all should be working on that.
Gary Wesley
Mountain View, California
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.