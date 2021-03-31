Gary Werner: Maintain historic street facades with any new infill development

Dear Editor: The article “Developer planning ‘mass timber’ project” for the 800 block of East Washington Ave (March 17) was encouraging because of how the new building is proposed to fit in with the historic buildings on the block. The developer’s sensitivity in respecting the former Gardner Baking Co. building by proposing to preserve it and the two-story frontage on East Washington Ave. is commendable. Preserving the dark brick building’s texture and color maintains the visual richness of this masonry for people who walk or drive along this major Madison artery while also maintaining the multiple layers of history of the street.
The proposed re-development of the block bounded by State, Gorham, North Broom and Johnson Streets announced recently should be done this way. The proposed apartment tower should be built behind and around the existing two-story buildings on these streets maintaining the eye-pleasing character and walk-ability of State and Gorham Streets. If using the entire existing buildings is not feasible, why cannot their facades be retained and incorporated into the new building as was required for the boutique hotel in the first block of State Street approved several years ago?
To preserve the historic and aesthetic quality of our iconic streets, like State Street, Madison should make preservation of these older buildings or building facades along them a requirement for new infill development.
Gary Werner
Madison
