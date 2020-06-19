Gary Weismer: It was disheartening to see Rhodes-Conway apologize for private police message

Dear Editor: As a lifelong liberal and believer in freedom of speech, lawful protest, and rejection of demonizing a entire group of people based on their ethnic or racial heritage, or on the actions of some members of the group, I was disheartened to read of Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s apology for holding a private meeting of professional law enforcement personnel, and for offering her appreciation of peace officers’ work at the recent Capitol protests in support of Black Lives Matter. Not all police officers engage in chronic bias and violence against black individuals. The backlash against the mayor’s actions and words in praise of members of the Madison police who performed their jobs well and lawfully, smacks of an attempt of thought and language control. Historically, such attempts have not gone well. If you demonize those police officers for their good and lawful policing, exactly who can you praise?