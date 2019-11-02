Dear Editor: Thanks to Jessie Opoien for noticing that despite public support at around 80% for universal background checks and red-flag laws, neither issue can get a hearing in the Legislature. But this extends far beyond gun control to the issue of medical cannabis and its been going on far longer. Earlier this year the Marquette University Law School poll also found 83% of Wisconsinites support legalizing medical cannabis. This statistic is not new. In 2002, Is My Medicine Legal YET? (IMMLY.org/poll.htm) funded a question asking about support for medical cannabis as part of a Chamberlain Research Wisconsin Trends poll. The poll found 80.3% support for medical cannabis.
Despite polling at supermajority support for two decades, medical cannabis legislation received only one public hearing 10 years ago this December and not a single vote has been held. In 2002, medical cannabis was legal in seven states. Today it is legal in 33.
Yes, we do have a problem when issues the public strongly supports are cynically blown off by lawmakers session after session, decade after decade. What will it take for those we elect to make laws to actually follow the will of the people they supposedly represent?
Gary Storck
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.