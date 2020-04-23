Gary Peterson: Get some perspective on stay-home policies

Gary Peterson: Get some perspective on stay-home policies

Dear Editor: When listening to people whining about having to stay at home and not being able to go shopping, I can't help but think that we could use a little perspective here.

Staring in the face of the greatest evil the world had ever seen, and witnessing the deaths of 75 million people worldwide, the Greatest Generation answered the call in 1940 to fight and maybe die in World War II to save the world for democracy.

In 2020 with another worldwide crisis that pales in comparison to WWII, a new generation is called to stay home.

And we complain about it?

Gary Peterson

Rice Lake

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics