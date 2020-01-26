Gary Overby: We need to continue PFAS discussion

Dear Editor: We need to get together and keep the discussion of PFAS in our water going. These forever chemicals are accumulating, and migrating into our water sources. It takes around 50 years to travel from Truax to the nearest well, and is detectable now. How much more is on the way, and how much greater is the concentration? If we stop it now it will take far longer than 50 years for the damage to stop. Two of the most important sources currently are stealth fighter coatings and fire suppression foam. There appears to be little in the way of remediation, and our water sources are limited, and far too precious to ignore.
I encourage anyone concerned about this subject to contact Safe Skies, Clean Water for more information. Also they have an ongoing petition asking to stop the F-35 basing here, which will increase the risk of contamination greatly.
Gary Overby
Sun Prairie
