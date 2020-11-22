Gary Maier: On police reform, let's learn from professional sports organizations

Dear Editor: The country is divided, but ensuring that the rules governing the country are fair will start a uniting process. Assertions without evidence are myths. Assertions with evidence is science.
If red state governors refuse to enforce a mask policy, thank them and then study the differences in infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths with neighboring states. Kansas did this and those counties who continued to mask had less pathology in all categories.
Defunding the police would be like taking the referees out of sports, which would become chaotic. Instead, bring policing into the modern age by using technology more efficiently. Referees in sports now accept the results of instant reply made by dispassionate authorities in a different city who have no stake in the result of their decision-making. The body and dash cameras are a start in the right direction. Policing in the future will require a small group of national referees who will, in real time, with as close to an instant reply as possible, give feedback to the policing group about questionable calls.
So far, the onsite recordings have come mostly from citizens with phone cameras and the assessment of those videos is prolonged and thus not a practical way to give meaningful feedback to the officers involved in the incident.
Police need more training, but not about sensitivity. The change in policing needs to differentiate roles. One doesn't need a gun to hand out a traffic ticket and one needs relationship training when responding to a domestic disturbance. Let's learn from our professional sports organizations who have integrated science to enhance safety and fairness.
Gary Maier
Waunakee
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!