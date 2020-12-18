Gary M. Stewart: Preventing climate change must include political advocacy

Dear Editor: Applying Smokey Bear’s directive to climate change, “Only you can prevent climate disaster” is only accurate if by “prevent” it includes political advocacy. Eating less meat and installing solar panels as an individual is great — you are not throwing a burning cigarette into dry brush. Avoiding contributing to a problem, however, is not the same as actively supporting a solution.
The best way to multiply one’s impact is to broadcast it — consider how ubiquitous Smokey’s message was. What do you think is worth preserving? Chances are climate change is threatening it. For many, like me, it is the children I am thinking of, including my daughter, who actually lives in Madison. Find an organization that shares your vision, and pitch in (I also am a CCL volunteer). As David Attenborough says, “We are not saving the planet. We are saving ourselves.”
Gary M. Stewart
Laguna Beach, California
