Gary L. Kriewald: Wisconsin should lift stay-at-home orders in northern areas

Dear Editor: Gov. Evers claims that his decision to continue the statewide lockdown until at least May 26 is based on "science." (When directed at ordinary citizens, that word is shorthand for "Genuflect and obey.") However, an examination of the governor's policy reveals that little of it is based on common sense, let alone science.

My hometown of Merrill (pop. 10,000) is located in Lincoln County in north central Wisconsin. The number of recorded cases of coronavirus there is zero; meanwhile, Milwaukee County accounts for roughly half of the cases in the entire state. Yet Lincoln County is locked down as tightly as Milwaukee County. How "scientific" is that? Surely a more reasonable option would be to begin a gradual lifting of the lockdown in, say, the northern third of the state, where infections are markedly lower.

Of course, residents in Milwaukee and Madison might be resentful, but they can take comfort in knowing that they are sacrificing their liberty and livelihoods for the greater good of science.

Gary L. Kriewald

Madison

