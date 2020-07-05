Gary L. Kriewald: What happens when there are no more statues to fall?

Dear Editor: Paul Fanlund takes aim at some pretty easy targets — Confederate leaders Nathan Bedford Forrest and Robert E. Lee — in his defense of toppling statues as a legitimate means of protest. However, he maintains a curious silence when it comes to toppling the statues of abolitionist Hans Christian Heg and Lady Forward, a symbol of women's empowerment. Fanlund should know that the history of iconoclasm is not a noble one. The English Puritans in the mid-17th century destroyed priceless statues of saints in Gothic cathedrals and the Taliban dynamited a centuries-old statue of Buddha in the name of defending their faith against "idolatry." No one today is applauding their actions.
We are seeing a secular resurgence of that intolerance in Madison and around the country. One question Fanlund evades is what happens when the fanatical ideologues run out of statues to desecrate? (Recently one of their leaders called for the destruction of any ecclesiastical art depicting "white Jesus and his European mother"). After the offensive art has been obliterated, I predict books will be next.
Fanlund ends on a hopeful note, suggesting that "the pendulum, this time, will keep swinging in the right direction and then stay still." Alas, history has shown that the pendulum always swings back, as is its nature, often with horrific consequences.
Gary L. Kriewald
Madison
