Gary L. Kriewald: There's blame to go around on both sides

Dear Editor: Carrie Scherpelz draws several comparisons between Nazi Germany's use of propaganda and what's happening in the U.S. today, predictably citing only examples related to Trump. What about so-called "peaceful" BLM protesters accosting citizens at outdoor restaurants demanding they join in shouting approved slogans? Public bullying and intimidation are tactics straight out of Goebbels' playbook. Or what about the use of violence by left-wing zealots such as the looting, vandalism, and arson that has turned Madison's once vibrant downtown and State Street into a boarded-up, ramshackle ghost town? One could draw an uncomfortable parallel to the orgy of anti-Semitic violence the Nazis proudly called Kristallnacht (night of broken glass).
Perhaps Ms. Scherpelz would do well to consider that when it comes to assigning blame for any act of human malfeasance, there's always enough to go around.
Gary L. Kriewald
Madison
