Gary L. Kriewald: There is no one 'correct' way to interpret art

Dear Editor: A recent letter to the editor attempted to justify the toppling of the "Forward" statue on the Capitol Square by using the sort of pretzel-logic so beloved by apologists for the spate of vandalism that's recently befallen Madison. Because the statue was created for the 1893 Columbian Exposition, where some exhibits displayed notions of "progress" at odds with today's, the writer assumes that everything connected with the Exposition must be fatally tainted.
What he fails to recognize is that works of art transcend the time and place in which they were created. Today, it is possible to interpret the "Forward" statue in many ways depending on what the individual viewer brings to the experience of looking at it. It's unlikely that a contemporary viewer would regard the work in the same way as a viewer from the time of its creation —unless, of course, he or she has a political agenda.
To say that a work of art can (or should) be interpreted in one "correct" way not only diminishes the work of art, it opens the door to art's worst enemy: censorship.
Gary L. Kriewald
Madison
