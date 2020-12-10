Gary L. Kriewald: State should bill City of Madison for statue restoration

Dear Editor: Given her accomplishments, Vel Phillips certainly deserves a statue in Wisconsin's Capitol. And it's heartening to learn that the statues of Hans Christian Heg and Forward are being repaired and will be restored to their rightful places on the Capitol grounds. I suggest that the board responsible for funding their restoration send the bill to the City of Madison, which failed miserably in its obligation to protect these civic monuments. Meanwhile, the empty pedestals where Heg and Forward once stood — along with a gutted downtown and State Street — remain as emblems of the incompetent leadership and misplaced priorities that continue to degrade the quality of life in our once beautiful city.
Gary L. Kriewald
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!