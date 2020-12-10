 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gary L. Kriewald: State should bill City of Madison for statue restoration

Gary L. Kriewald: State should bill City of Madison for statue restoration

Dear Editor: Given her accomplishments, Vel Phillips certainly deserves a statue in Wisconsin's Capitol. And it's heartening to learn that the statues of Hans Christian Heg and Forward are being repaired and will be restored to their rightful places on the Capitol grounds. I suggest that the board responsible for funding their restoration send the bill to the City of Madison, which failed miserably in its obligation to protect these civic monuments. Meanwhile, the empty pedestals where Heg and Forward once stood — along with a gutted downtown and State Street — remain as emblems of the incompetent leadership and misplaced priorities that continue to degrade the quality of life in our once beautiful city.

Gary L. Kriewald

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics