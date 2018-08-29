Dear Editor: Kathleen Teschan Leuders hit every nail on the head in her op/ed regarding the (post mortem) lynching of Porter Butts. She blames a "regressive spirit" for animating the small cadre of fanatical ideologues who tarnished the legacy of Porter Butts and caused grief to his family. I call it McCarthyism pure and simple. McCarthy operated on the principle that the slightest brush with Communism — no matter how tenuous or long ago — was enough to taint one for life. The same is true today — only the target has shifted from Communism to racism. The tactics of intimidation and innuendo are the same; the results — ruined reputations and a climate of fear — are the same.
McCarthy was aided and abetted by those who knew better but chose to remain silent. Today that role is played by spineless UW administrators cowed into silence by the prospect of being labeled racists.
Marx's observation that history repeats itself, first as tragedy, then as farce, was never more apt.
Gary L. Kriewald
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.