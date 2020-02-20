Gary L. Kriewald: Nancy Pelosi fits the role of a modern-day Pharisee

Dear Editor: Rev. Phil Haslanger is distressed at Donald Trump's reluctance to embrace Christ's exhortation to love one's enemies and provides ample evidence to show that the president prefers the Old Testament dictum of "an eye for an eye." That, however, is a moral choice, not a personal failure.
One of Christ's favorite targets was the Pharisees — the sanctimonious religious elites famous for celebrating their moral superiority through the act of public prayer: "God, I thank thee that I am not as other men are…" He was adept at exposing their hypocrisy (and may well have taken pleasure in reducing them to red-faced, sputtering incoherence). I would argue that Nancy Pelosi fits perfectly the role of modern-day Pharisee. As Rev. Haslanger points out, she claimed--very publicly--to pray daily for the President (a claim he seems to accept without reservation). Yet she also chose to publicly humiliate him by tearing up his State of the Union address on national television — not exactly a demonstration of love for one's enemy.
Christ warned about taking a person's word for their good intentions without examining their actions: "By their fruits ye shall know them." A verse that might give one second thoughts about Ms. Pelosi's sincerity.
Gary L. Kriewald
Madison
