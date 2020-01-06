Gary L. Kriewald: MMSD's notion of 'the truth' is leftist indoctrination

Dear Editor: I tend to react with immediate skepticism to anyone — or any institution — that claims to be the sole and indisputable dispenser of "the truth." So after reading Scott Girard's story, "Striving for the truth," I could only conclude that MMSD's notion of "the truth" is nothing but leftist indoctrination animated by identity politics and political correctness.
One purveyor of this truth is Tracy Warnecke, an eighth-grade teacher at O'Keeffe Middle School, who claims to "teach (students) the truth. This (her school) is a space where you can ask honest questions." (That qualifier "honest" speaks volumes.)
I wonder how she would answer a student who asked, "Why should we accept what you call the truth instead of examining all the other truths out there, many of which contradict your version, and coming to our own conclusions?" Perhaps she wouldn't regard this as an "honest" question. Or, more likely, students who were force-fed a steady diet of MMSD's prepackaged "truths" would be incapable of asking such a question.
If I were a parent of a student in one of Madison's public schools, my hair would be standing on end long before I finished this article.
Gary L. Kriewald
Madison
