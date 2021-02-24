Gary L. Kriewald: Madison perpetuates deluded mythology of itself

Dear Editor: That's quite an arresting image of a defaced "Forward" statue on the front page of the Feb. 10 issue, one I assume is meant to make us all nostalgic for the good old days of 10 years ago when left-wing mobs descended on downtown Madison — all for the noblest of purposes, of course. I wonder what will be on the front page of the Capital Times in the summer of 2030 to commemorate the second "Great Takeover." It certainly won't be Forward since she, along with abolitionist and Civil War hero Hans Christian Heg, were obliterated by an even more fanatical left-wing mob last year. A decade from now their destructive rampage will no doubt be sanitized and sentimentalized to accord with the deluded mythology of itself that Madison is so adept at perpetuating.
Gary L. Kriewald
Madison
