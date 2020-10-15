Gary L. Kriewald: Liberal educators are bad at both brainwashing and teaching

Dear Editor: Paul Fanlund makes a mighty effort to debunk what he claims is the myth of liberal educators' attempts to brainwash students. One of his arguments is that the 1619 Project is a perfectly good way to teach American history, calling it a "brilliant New York Times project." In other words, why consult historians when you've got left-wing journalists willing to do the job? Would he be OK with journalists designing a school's science curriculum? How about math? If a gaggle of New York Times reporters declared that 2+2=5, would that trump the findings of mathematicians?
Fanlund points to a survey by the Southern Poverty Law Center (talk about objective) that reveals students' dismal lack of knowledge about slavery and the Civil War. "If liberal educators … were trying to brainwash students all of these years, they've apparently been pretty bad at it," he crows.
I suspect that other surveys would show an equally appalling lack of knowledge about all eras of American history. Which tells me that liberal educators are pretty bad at both brainwashing and teaching.
Gary L. Kriewald
Madison
