Gary L. Kriewald: 'Hamilton' hasn't contributed a single blockbuster song to musical theater heritage

Dear Editor: Jessie Opoien has added her voice to the universal chorus of praise for "Hamilton." In all the glowing reviews and pieces I've read, one thing puzzles me: the almost complete lack of reference to a particular song or songs. Imagine reading a review of "West Side Story" that fails to mention "America" or "I Feel Pretty" or "Tonight" or "Maria" (even "Gee, Officer Krupke" was a minor masterpiece). Just seeing the titles of classic musicals — "Oklahoma," "South Pacific," "Singin' in the Rain," "A Chorus Line" — is enough to evoke scores of songs that have become part of American popular culture.
So it seems odd that "Hamilton," despite its reverential treatment by the critics, has not contributed a single blockbuster song to the heritage of American musical theater. Perhaps its immigrant storyline and minority cast are enough to endear it to elite liberal audiences, like those in Madison, who can afford the exorbitantly priced tickets. I, for one, would expect to be humming an unforgettable tune after seeing a musical that has been hyped to the hilt like "Hamilton."
Gary L. Kriewald
Madison
