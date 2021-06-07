Gary L. Kriewald: Fanlund ignores liberal tribalism

Dear Editor: Paul Fanlund (CT June 2) bemoans the 'tribalism' of white people (Trumps' fault, of course) but is strangely silent on the tribalism of the rest of the population, a phenomenon that stems directly from decades of Democrat-instigated identity politics. The American populace now sees itself as two distinct and antagonistic tribes: victims and oppressors. And those in the victim category are encouraged to identify themselves according to race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, disability status, and other inherent characteristics rather than according to values that ought to unite us as citizens of one country.
Fanlund rubs his hands with glee when pondering the demographic changes that will one day make whites a minority in America — as if this will magically solve the divisions that plague us as a nation. Considering how successful Democrats have been at nurturing their own brand of tribalism, his hopes seem ill-advised.
Gary L. Kriewald
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.