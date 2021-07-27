Gary Kriewald: Fanlund's olive branch doesn't extend to race theory

Paul Fanlund claims to "regularly extend olive branches to conservative Republicans" and others who have thus far failed to see the shining beacon of progressivism. The latest branch is the teaching of race in America, which he sees as a target of those who "traffic in racial division," i.e., those who have legitimate misgivings about critical race theory. He lavishes praise on The 1619 Project developed by journalists at the New York Times, despite the fact that it has been harshly criticized by leading scholars and historians, including Sean Wilnetz, James McPherson and Victoria Bynum.
Since Fanlund appears not to object to journalists writing history, how would he feel about teachers using biology texts written by journalists? Or literature texts? Or texts on any other subject taught in America's schools?
Fanlund's olive branch becomes pretty tattered throughout his article. He characterizes those who raise questions about The 1619 Project as "the radical and racist right," who "traffic in racial division" and accuses them of creating "bogeymen" in an effort to maintain support for Donald Trump. The way racism in American history is taught in our schools should be as open to debate as any other issue; it is not helpful to demonize those who disagree with the approach Fanlund favors.
Gary Kriewald
Madison
