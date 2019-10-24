Dear Editor: The arguments against the car registration fee that the mayor has proposed are all erroneous.
1. The fee is not a wheel tax. It is a user fee. Cars are heavily subsidized. They park for free on most city streets. The police department budget is primarily directed toward traffic and other problems caused by cars. While calling the fee a tax is a clever tactic by those who wish to continue receiving free services, a fee is not a tax.
2. The effect of the fee is progressive. The wealthier you are, the more cars you are likely to own, and therefore the more you will pay. Also, the money raised by the fee will be used to improve bus service, which is used more by lower income people. In deciding the progressiveness of a government action, it is necessary to look at the proposed expenditure side, as well as the revenue side.
In short, the fee meets all the ideals of the way government should be financed.
Gary I. Gates
Madison
