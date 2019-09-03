Dear Editor: Joel McNally's Aug. 24 column was so completely ridiculous I don't know where to start. First of all a "Tommy Gun," or Thompson submachine gun, is a fully automatic firearm. The sporting rifles this "author" obviously knows nothing about are not. I could shoot down the ridiculous claims made throughout that piece of garbage posing as an article but anybody with half a brain can see it. This is why the left continually loses this argument. Because they haven't the slightest idea what they are talking about. Be better, for God's sake.
Gary A. Shaw
Raleigh, North Carolina
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.