Gamma Gamma Gamma Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.: SCOTUS ruling hurt black and brown Wisconsin citizens

Dear Editor:

Open Letter to the Supreme Court of the United States:

As you are aware, on March 10, 2020 the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) was determined to be a worldwide pandemic and the president of the United States declared it a national emergency. The health threat the virus represents to people in the United States has yet to be fully appreciated, but ranges from mild to fatal, and is most harmful to the elderly and certain other at-risk groups. The rise in reported positive cases and deaths has become significant and has required immediate action.

We believe the court's majority decision was not only unjust, but the decision situates itself in the ignominious history of judicial disenfranchisement of black citizens. It is no less than state-sanctioned terrorism transparently directed at the black and brown citizens of Wisconsin. We cannot and will not be silent in the face of injustice, because in the words of Edmund Burke "the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing."

Gamma Gamma Gamma Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Madison

